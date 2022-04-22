Jurgen Klopp on Thiago: “We Only Signed Him Because We Knew He Would Help Us”

In his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby, Jurgen Klopp addressed Thiago’s fitness and quality.

Thiago was the star of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United, putting on a sensational display of his many skills, and walking off to a standing ovation from the Anfield crowd.

“People were questioning if he suits our football? Thank God these people don’t make decisions! Really”, said Klopp, about early murmurs that Thiago would slow down his squad’s game.

“Thiago wanted to join us and he knew how we play; he’s a real football person, he thinks a lot about football and he knew how we played. He knew he would fit in and we knew it as well.”

And Thiago has certainly settled in well, earning near-instant love from the fans, and the respect of his team-mates. In fact, Klopp was less concerned about Thiago adapting to his team’s style of play, than he was about his injuries.

“It is all about, in this case, always about being fit, staying fit and getting used to the slight differences to the former club, whatever these kind of things are in different teams. Then you can go from there. It was always clear”, he said.

“Thiago had only one problem, he was injured – and it started with an Everton game. That didn’t help. But there was never a question about whether he would suit [Liverpool]. We only signed him because we knew he would help us.”