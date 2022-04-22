Cat Lover Mohamed Salah Releases Animal Rights PSA And It’s Really Cute

Did you know Mohamed Salah loves cats? No? Well you do now. He has two pet Siamese cats that have been mentioned on his social media accounts fairly frequently during breaks, and they’re precious. He had also spoken out a couple years ago about Egypt’s plan to deport stray the cats and dogs that call the streets home, so it’s safe to say that he’s an animal lover of most kinds.

So Thursday evening’s particular tweet with a video didn’t completely come out of the blue - including footage of Salah and his cats. The striker posted a public service announcement type video with narration of all the things that animals are and can be, over footage of himself and others with the animals they love most in the world.

Just in case you needed a little break from the bleak news of the world, here’s a little more than a minute’s worth of Salah and his cats, and people and their pets, and Salah telling you that animals are more than just animals. Even snakes and other reptiles (giving this writer the shivers).

It’s a good thing this came out now and not, say, last month (which feels like an ETERNITY ago) after that abhorrent video of Kurt Zouma abusing his own cat came out. This was not in response to that event, and would’ve been seen as such - when he’s really just trying to make his own point. Sure, he doesn’t exactly tell you to support a specific charity or anything, he just tells you that they’re worthy of your support, which is... nice.

“Animals are souls trying to survive,” Salah says at the end and if that doesn’t make you cry I don’t know what will.