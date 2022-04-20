Andy Robertson On Thiago Alcantara’s World Class Performance vs. United

Anyone looking for a poor performance on the Liverpool side of the pitch would be hard pressed to find it following their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United on Tuesday night that pushed the Reds top of the Premier League table for at least 24 hours.

For most, though, there was a clear standout. And that was Thiago Alcantara. The Spanish international put in perhaps his best performance yet for the club and a real performance of the season contender as he ran the show against the Reds’ historic rivals.

“The standing ovation he got I think he deserved,” was the verdict of left back Andy Robertson—who on another night could have been Man of the Match for his performance. “But to be honest, if any one of us came off I think they deserved that standing ovation.

“As a whole team, I thought we were outstanding. I thought the midfield three worked so hard. Thiago’s a special player and the performances he’s putting in are exceptional and he needs to keep that going. Playing on my side, it felt as if he was everywhere.”

On another night, too, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could have been Man of the Match contenders as their rugged play helped to limit United to just 28% possession and one shot on target on a night when the Red Devils created a mere 0.1 expected goals.

It was Thiago, though, who was the standout. Better than his fellow midfielders, better than Robertson, and better than the flying front three, each of whom assisted on one of the others’ goals while Mo Salah added a second from Diogo Jota for good measure.

“He played at a really high standard but I thought Fab and Hendo were outstanding as well and did the dirty work, won the ball,” Robertson added. “So did Thiago. We just kind of fed off each other, winning balls back, all three of us down the left worked really hard.”