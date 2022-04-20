Fabinho on Title Race: “Now Maybe City Have a Little Bit of Pressure”

On Tuesday night, Liverpool swept Manchester United aside 4-0. At times, much the same as back in the autumn when the Reds won 5-0 away at Old Trafford, the game didn’t even feel as close as the final scoreline.

For United, to be humbled 9-0 on aggregate by their historic rivals would be bad enough. That the scoreline might even flatter them is further embarrassment. And for Liverpool, it’s a confidence boost heading into the final stretch.

“The three points is always important, but we want to play good football,” midfielder Fabinho reflected after the match. “We want to play our best football, to be on the highest level of intensity, play with quality on the ball.

“It was, if not perfect, almost a perfect game. It was a big game for our fans as well, so it was important to put a performance like this against a team like Man United. It’s really good for us and for confidence as well.”

Liverpool now get their longest break between now and the end of the season, a five day gap between last night’s victory and Sunday’s derby match against struggling Everton when they will look to further build their confidence.

After Everton comes the first leg of their Champions League semi against Villarreal, then Newcastle, then Villarreal again, then Tottenham, Aston Villa, and a chance at more silverware against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Win all those games and they will, at worst, have advanced to the Champions League final, added a second piece of silverware to their cabinet this season, and kept pace with league leaders City who maintain a one-point edge.

“We have to focus on our games and try to win every game that we have,” Fabinho added. “Now, maybe City have a little bit of pressure. Me personally, I will watch Man City but as I said, we have to focus first on our games.”