Klopp Talk: Liverpool Performance At a “Completely Different Level”

Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league! On Tuesday, Liverpool ended the day at the top of the league for the first time since October 2021. To have that milestone reached by beating old rivals Manchester United by a score of 4-0 made everything even better.

This result also ensures that, among more important distinctions, Liverpool will also end this season going 9-0 over United in their two games played.

If you ask manager Jürgen Klopp, a man much kinder than me, he’ll say, “I’m not here to humiliate opponents or whatever. That is absolutely not the reason. We did what we had to do and we won the games, that’s how it is.”

When asked about the team’s performance, Klopp was rightfully filled with praise, despite a shaky spell in the second half.

“I really thought - and people might say I’m obsessed with counter-press - but the counter-press was absolutely a completely different level,” Klopp said. “A completely different level. So, we lost balls, which is normal when you are in possession - I think we had 70-something per cent of possession, but then you lose balls. The counter-press we did was unbelievable and then the opponent cannot gain momentum or whatever. It makes it really tricky.

“Yes, first half and the second part of the second half, with the result already more or less in the pocket, it was absolutely outstanding. We were not easy to play against tonight, definitely not.”

I don’t think I’ve ever been more desperate for a season to never end. It’s already nearing the end of April. This fantastic team has at least eight more games left to play. It might be hard, because each game from now until the end is so important, but let’s try to remember to savor this team and this moment we’re in. Have you ever seen a Liverpool team like this?