Klopp Talk: Liverpool Need to Be ‘Angry In A Good Way’ Against Man United

When Liverpool play their rivals Manchester United, it’s always a tense affair. This late in the season, however, with so much on the line for both teams, it’s gearing up to be an even more stressful match.

A win or a draw against United will see Liverpool temporarily sit atop the Premier League table once again — at least until Manchester City play on Wednesday. For United, they are still battling to make it into the Champions League spots. They’re currently only three points behind Spurs in fourth place.

Jürgen Klopp talked about the psychology of the match in his press conference on Monday before the game.

“They want to have the three points that we need, so that’s the attitude we need to show,” he said. “We have to be angry in a good way and all these kind of things; greedy, really like you are if you have won nothing, like you would be with nil points and it is the most important three points in your life.

“That’s actually the attitude we need for this game because the quality is too high and they are too good for not being in that mood.”

‘Angry in a good way’ is the perfect description of the energy that the team needs going into every game from now until the end of the season. They have everything to play for, and they should be pissed off that other teams are trying to get in the way of them making history.