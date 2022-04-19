Diogo Jota: We Cannot Get Distracted By Previous Result Over Manchester United

It’s yet another big week for this Liverpool side. After qualifying for the Champions League semifinals and the FA Cup Finals last week, Liverpool will now enter two local derby matches against Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League. Speaking of the upcoming visit from Manchester United, Diogo Jota knows these are the matches that Liverpool fans love to have at Anfield.

“Yeah, another big game. We know what it means to the fans, these kinds of classic games. It will be very tough for us and the first of seven finals that we have until the end of the season. So, to win is the only chance for us, even though it is not going to be easy to do that, so we need to be at our best.”

During the previous encounter this season back in October, Liverpool drubbed Manchester United to the tune of five goals to nil with Jota netting the second goal for the visiting Reds.

Despite the previous scoreline, and the current gulf in points and form between the two teams, Jota still cautions that he and his side cannot get distracted by what happened last time heading into a derby match.

“That was a great day for us, for the fans, for everyone to remember for a while. But we cannot get distracted by that result, because it will be nonsense from our side if we think it is going to be easy, or something, because Man United is never going to be easy. I think we did a fantastic job that day at Old Trafford and we need to be next to that level if you want to grab another three points.”

Manchester United will be desperate for a result as they try to claw their way into a Champions League qualification spot. Liverpool, meanwhile, need the win to keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive.