United Goalkeeper Talks About Liverpool Ahead of Clash

Liverpool are very much due for a prolonged nap time, but sadly the FA disagrees with my professional opinion and have decided to schedule yet another match for this Tuesday, this time against Manchester United. While the game is at Anfield, there’s still some amount of nerves associated with playing a team like United, especially given just how packed our schedule has been recently. Luckily for Liverpool, the nervousness seems to be well spread around between both sides.

“It’s going to be a tough game for sure,” United goalkeeper David de Gea told MUTV. “It’s always special to play against Liverpool, even away. It’s great to be [at Anfield] and play.”

The last time Liverpool played United, the Reds won 5-0 so it makes sense that de Gea believes this game will be a tough one.

“We will go there and hopefully today give us confidence to go on Tuesday and play well, try to win the game and hopefully win the points for Manchester,” de Gea added. “This is the Premier League, it’s not easy. Every game is tough. You see today against Norwich, bottom of the league, but they fight, they nearly get points here. It’s good for us if (our top-four rivals) drop points but, like I said, we need to keep improving, just focus on ourselves and keep winning games until the last one.”

Hopefully, there’s been enough rotation in the squad, and the players (especially the fullbacks) are up to whatever challenge United throws at them.