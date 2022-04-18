Liverpool Will Face Chelsea In The FA Cup Final

A day after defeating Manchester City to advance to the finals of the FA Cup, Liverpool now know their opponents as they take a crack at their second of potentially four trophies. Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 through goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in the second semifinal. Loftus-Cheek was certainly a surprise goal-scorer, especially since he came on as a first half injury sub for Mateo Kovacic.

This will be the fourth time this season that Liverpool and Chelsea will clash, and it will be the second time that a trophy will be on the line. Thus far, there has been very little between the two teams when they have played. Neither team was able to take all three points when they have met in the league, drawing 1-1 and 2-2. They also played to a 0-0 draw in the EFL League Cup final, with the match having to be decided by penalty kicks.

And what penalty kicks they were. Liverpool converted every single one of their spot kicks against Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought off of the bench just for the penalty shootout. The title was ultimately decided by keeper penalties, with Caoimhin Kelleher burying his effort while Kepa sent his shot high over the bar.

Since Liverpool raised the League Cup trophy at Wembley Liverpool have been red hot, drawing within two points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table while also qualifying for the semifinals of the Champions League.

Chelsea have almost managed to keep pace with Liverpool in the league, only dropping points to Brentford in a 1-4 loss. Chelsea were also knocked out of the Champions League quarterfinals in a bonkers back and forth match up with Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Chelsea will meet at Wembley for the FA Cup final on May 14.