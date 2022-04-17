Alisson: “Not Only the Fault of the Goalkeeper”

Alisson had to make a couple of key saves to help Liverpool through to the FA Cup final, but on the whole the squad put in a strong performance. Relative to their Premier League fixture against Manchester City, Liverpool were able to press confidently, and this led to a goal by Sadio Mane.

“Sometimes it’s so difficult to press. I think we did that so well, pressing them and closing the spaces”, said Alisson.

“Their goalie waited until the last moment to make a touch, maybe waiting for an option, but I’m happy that Sadio could score that goal. It’s not only the fault of the goalkeeper, I think it’s something that we did so well all match, pressing them and closing the gaps and I’m really happy for that.”

Alisson acknowledged Liverpool’s stellar first half display, saying “We were much more confident from the first moment of the game. Sometimes we could control all the situations, we created great chances and we took those great chances.”

But they had to hang on to their lead for the last few minutes of the game, which was less than ideal.

“They scored the second goal then it was game on for the last few minutes, but I’m happy we could keep the score and keep the advantage that we created in the game and we are in the final.”