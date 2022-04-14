Kostas Tsimikas: “My Biggest Dream Is to Win the Champions League”

If you can’t win every game, it’s best to come up a little bit short in the games you don’t actually have to win to keep your silverware dreams alive. For Liverpool, that means a draw against Benfica on Wednesday was hardly a terrible result.

As was the case in the Round of 16 when they lost the second leg to Inter Milan but still advanced, a first leg lead gave the Reds some breathing room that allowed Jürgen Klopp to rest players and for the team to still advance without a win.

“We didn’t win, we drew, but we’re happy,” was left back Kostas Tsimikas’ reaction to the 3-3 draw that sees Liverpool through 6-4 on aggregate. “We got through and we have to continue to work hard if we want to achieve our goals.

“I’m very happy for the two assists. My hard work pays off. This gives me extra motivation to keep working hard and do exactly that, play for this team, for this family. We had some bad moments in the defence but, at the end, we got through.”

Personally it was another strong showing for Tsimikas, who has the misfortune of playing behind the Premier League’s best left back—limiting the opportunities for a player who would undoubtedly be a starter for almost any other club.

He’s proven to be more than capable when called upon, though, and his clear qualities have made it easier for the manager to give Andy Robertson the odd night off. Plus for Tsimikas, it means a chance to compete for the game’s top trophies.

“It’s my biggest dream is to win the Champions League,” he added. “It was one of my goals when I came here. I want it really so much. I will work hard with the boys to really achieve this. We deserve it with all the work we do. We’ll go for it.”