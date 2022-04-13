Alisson: Big Clubs Want To Achieve Big Things

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker spoke ahead of the Reds’ Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica, as Liverpool preparing for a match that sees them carrying a 3-1 advantage home to Anfield after their trip to Lisbon.

In addition to Wednesday’s Champions League tie, Liverpool can’t settle or take any breathers in their remaining matches in any competition. If they want to have a chance at the Premier League title, they’ll probably need to win every league game left. They also have to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Fighting in three different competitions means three times the work, but Alisson doesn’t see any problem there, since it means a chance at three more pieces of silverware.

“At this level, we need to be prepared for that, and we are,” Alisson said of Liverpool’s daunting schedule. “We have great fitness staff, we are training every day for that. We have the targets that are achieving all the finals, playing all the games, as many games as it’s possible for us in the season. We want to win everything, so we are ready for that.”

When asked if he or any of his teammates might be getting ahead of themselves by discussing bringing home any trophies, Alisson had this to say:

“We don’t need to talk too much about that, because we are in a big club and a big club wants to do great things and wants to achieve great goals. The targets are high and our main focus is winning any title that is in front of us, every challenge that is in front of us. It’s something that is already in our minds and we will fight for all the challenges that we have in front of us.”

The possibility of a history-making season may be a long-shot, but while Liverpool keep winning it remains a possibility and it’s important that the team stays hungry, even when the games begin piling up and the warmer weather starts to signal a coming end to the campaign.

And despite the fact that quite a few players on the team weren’t around the last the Reds took home a trophy, it feels as though it’s fair to say everyone in this current Liverpool side feel like experienced winners. Hopefully, then, they all have what it takes to see it through and achieve something really special.