After Sunday’s draw against their title rivals, Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City in the league with seven to play. They’re in the Champions League quarter finals. They’re in the FA Cup semis.

Even perfection might not be enough in the Premier League, but it’s clear that from here out, fullback Andy Robertson knows any loss could well be the end of their silverware hopes in that competition.

“Just keep focusing on the next one,” Robertson said. “We are focused on Benfica now. We have a lead but we need to get through. We need to try to win that and if we do we focus on the next one.”

Beat Benfica on Wednesday, and Liverpool will be through to the Champions League semi final against either Bayern or Villarreal. Beat City on Saturday, and Liverpool will play in the FA Cup final.

Then come Man United and Everton in the league, with the Reds knowing they need to win to keep the pressure on City in the hopes the sportswashing front for a human rights abusing petrostate slip.

“We have some really tough games and we need to try to win them,” Robertson added. “We need to be at our best, we need to be better than [against City], and if we do that then let’s see where we end up.

“Time will tell. You never know. We need to win as many games as it takes—it’s as simple as that. We wait to see what results happen and we need to keep dealing with each game as it comes.”