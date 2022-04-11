Alexander-Arnold: “Hopefully This Time Around City Drop a Few Points”

Liverpool headed into what was billed as a potential title-decider against Manchester City one point behind their chief recent rivals in the Premier League table. They left it in the same position with seven games to play.

It’s not where they wanted to be but it’s hardly the worst result, and now Trent Alexander-Arnold says the focus turns to those remaining seven games and staying sharp in the hopes it’s City and not them who end up on the wrong side of a result.

“We came up against one of, if not the best team in the world at the minute, but it says a lot about us that we’ve got that slight disappointment to not come here and win,” the 23-year-old fullback reflected.

“I think it was very important for us not to lose this game. We’re still in a decent position but it is in their hands. I think a few years ago this is what happened, they went on a really good run and we weren’t able to capitalise.

“Hopefully this time around they’ll drop a few points. Seven games, I think every week there’s a surprising result in the Premier League. So we’re just hoping we’re not on the end of any of those surprising results, and hopefully City are.”

Both face mid-week challenges in the Champions League, where Liverpool have a two-goal cushion against Benfica and City are up a goal on Atletico Madrid, before meeting again in the FA Cup semi-final, then it’s back to the league race.

The Reds face Man United, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, and Wolves. City have Wolves, Brighton, Watford, Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa—perhaps a touch easier on paper, but then the games aren’t played there.

“It’s seven games, a lot can happen,” Alexander-Arnold added. “Hopefully we make it exciting and stay in. Who knows, it might go down to the last day again but hopefully we’re in a good position on that day.”