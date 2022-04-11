Henderson: “There’s Still A Lot of Football to Play”

A draw against Manchester City at Etihad is probably the best we can hope for, and yet somehow there’s a lot to complain about after the game this weekend. Jordan Henderson spoke to the club’s website after the game ended:

“Yeah, it was an intense game, which we knew it would be,” the captain said. “We knew it would be tough coming here, a fantastic team, but we wanted to come here and give it everything and try to get the win. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that, but at the same time we didn’t lose the game. Of course we wanted to do better, but it’s not the end of the world, we’re still in the race. So, yeah, positives and negatives.”

About the title race, Henderson added:

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see, I suppose. They don’t drop many points, of course, we know that. But, for us, we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and keep trying to win as many games as possible. And if they do slip up, we’ve got to be there right behind them. We’ve got to continue with that, there’s still a lot of football to play. So it’s not the end of the world, we stay positive and keep going right until the end.”

Liverpool unfortunately take on Manchester City again in the FA Cup next weekend. Hopefully with a better result this time.