Klopp Talk: “If You Cannot Shout and Sing Stay at Home”

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday, at his press conference today.

Speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s availability for tomorrow, he said, “Trent trained yesterday, parts, and will be in full training today – and we have to see what we do with it.

“It is tight for tomorrow but it’s not impossible. Physically he should be fine, it’s about rhythm.”

Naby Keita is still a doubt for tomorrow however - “Not sure if he will be, or can be, involved tomorrow”, Klopp added.

Watford’s individual talents will be key for Liverpool to watch out for tomorrow and Klopp commended how well-organized they can be.

“Watford won their last game, Watford smells the chance to stay in the league, they will go with everything. They have a very experienced manager, the way they set-up is very well organised, a lot of individual talent”, he said.

Most of all, the fans need to show up for the squad, who have just returned from international duty for the business end of the season.

“What we need for this game is a sensational, the best - the best - 12.30pm atmosphere ever. Not nervous, not whatever, not tense and you cannot breathe... if you cannot shout and sing stay at home and give your ticket to somebody else, please”, said Klopp.

“Really, we need you with all we have - the boys came back from all over the world, played completely different systems again and we have this one session today where we can make sure we remind them of what we actually do because their national teams obviously do it completely different. Then we go against a very well-organised Watford team and we need each voice for that.”