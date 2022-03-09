Liverpool Turn Attention to “A Cup Final Every Weekend in the League”

Based on their control of the game, the possession they held, and the chances created, Liverpool were the better side in both the first and second legs of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Italian giants Inter Milan.

They won the first game, lost the second, and advanced by a 2-1 aggregate that slightly flattered Inter given the Reds created around three goals worth of expected chances while conceding three-quarters expected against.

While the fact the second leg will go down as a loss is a touch disappointing, on the whole it remained a solid performance and Liverpool are now deservedly into the quarter finals, and that’s all that really matters.

“That’s all that mattered to us,” was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s post-match reaction to Tuesday’s match. “We are disappointed obviously not to get the win but all that mattered to us was getting through to the next round.

“It’s important for the club, it’s important for us as a team and the fans, so that’s all that mattered. We’ve been able to get our hands on the first trophy of the season and are in a strong position in all the other three competitions.”

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich also advanced in the Champions League, while Man City are set to play today with a commanding 5-0 lead on Sporting Lisbon while PSG hold a narrow 1-0 edge on Real Madrid.

Next week, Man United will play their second leg against Atletico Madrid, Ajax will face Benfica, and Juventues will take on Villarreall with all of those ties currently level. Chelsea will face Lille with a two goal edge.

Liverpool, then, have a pair of Premier League games against Brighton and Arsenal that they will feel they need to win to keep pace with leaders City before they take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter finals.

“We have two exciting quarter-finals to look forward to, a cup final every weekend in the league,” Alexander-Arnold added. “It’s exciting times, to be in these games, and hopefully if everyone stays fit we’ll be able to see it through.”