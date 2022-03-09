Mohamed Salah Pleased With Aggregate Victory

It’s never fun to lose at Anfield. Well, it’s never fun to lose at all, but certainly the best case scenario is losing a game but still progressing through to the next round. Liverpool lost to Inter Milan on Tuesday evening, but thanks to their San Siro victory, they’re still headed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

One man who had particular cause to be put out by the loss is Mohamed Salah, who twice hit the woodwork during the match. However, while he admitted that the game was frustrating, he’s still happy that they did enough to continue on in the tournament.

“It was a tough game – they were very good in the away game. We struggled at the start, but the most important thing is that we have qualified,” Salah said.

“I hit the post twice, it’s OK – maybe next game I will score three! I don’t mind so much when the team qualify. That is the most important thing, for sure.”

Salah became philosophical then, espousing a what can you do? mentality that was surely made easier by the aggregate victory.

“This is a good game to learn from, it’s always important to win but sometimes, like tonight, you hit the post twice and you miss chances, it can happen,” he said. “The good thing is that it is not in the league, and we have qualified. That is great.”

The quarterfinal draws and potential semifinal draws will be done on Friday, March 18th.