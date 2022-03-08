First Half Goal “Essential” for Inter’s Hopes of Comeback Against Liverpool

Liverpool, up 2-0 after the first leg and at home for the second, are heavy favourites to advance past Inter Milan in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Their opponents, though, haven’t given up hope and manager Simone Inzaghi says his side will look to the positives in their first leg performance as they look to spark a comeback against one of Europe’s top sides.

“Nothing is impossible, in football as in life,” Inzaghi said. “It will be very difficult not because of the performance but because of the result from the first leg.

“Now we’ll go to Anfield to play a big match knowing we are facing one of the strongest teams in Europe. We won’t be playing at home in front of our fans and it will be difficult but we are ready.”

The removal of the away goals rule means that a two goal victory would be needed for Inter to force extra time while they would need to three in order to advance to the quarter finals of the tournament.

After a first leg that saw Inter try to stifle the Reds, that could in turn mean chances for Liverpool, too, but needing at least two goals means Inter likely have little choice but to try to open up the match.

“It will be a difficult game but we have great motivation,” he added, “It is important, I would say essential, to score a goal in the first half but we know that it will be very difficult.”