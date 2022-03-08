Henderson Expects Inter Milan to Push Hard to Overcome Deficit

Liverpool have the clear advantage heading into the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Inter Milan, with the Reds holding a 2-0 lead after the first leg and welcoming the Italians to Anfield for the second.

It’s a situation that means Inter would need to win by two goals to force extra time and three in order to win the tie, and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says a key factor for the Reds will be their ability to avoid complacency.

“We might be 2-0 up after the first leg, but it is still only half-time and Inter will feel they are very much in the tie,” he noted. “Inter pushed us every step of the way [last] game. They were aggressive, played on the front foot.

“The victory was especially pleasing because of that, but it should not obscure the fact that it was a proper contest and we are expecting more of the same tonight. So our challenge is simple—we have to ensure our standards don’t slip.”

A positive result tonight would secure a place in the quarter-finals for Liverpool, who after winning the League Cup for the ninth time remain in the running in the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League this season.

Elsewhere, Man City and Chelsea look safe bets to advance while the round’s other five ties—Juventus vs. Villarreal, Ajax vs. Benfica, Man United vs. Alteico Madrid, Real Madrid vs. PSG, and Bayern vs. Salzburg—appear more balanced.

“We have to remember how difficult the first game was and expect an even tougher one,” Henderson added. “They will be giving everything to turn things around. The history and reputation of their club demands nothing else.”