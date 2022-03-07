Fabinho Says Liverpool Will Look To “End Game Quickly” Against Inter

Fresh of their League Cup triumph, advancement in the FA Cup, and another Premier League victory to keep pace with leaders Manchester City, Liverpool are back in Champions League action on Tuesday evening.

There, they’re bringing a 2-0 advantage back to Anfield in their Round of 16 tie against Inter Milan. There are a lot of good reasons for positivity, both in the tie and surrounding the Reds generally, but Fabinho says they need to stay focused.

“Inter Milan are a really good team,” the Brazilian international said when he joined manager Jürgen Klopp at the pre-match press conference. “In the last two or three years they are the best Italian side and playing really good football.

“The first leg, the first half of the game, they played better than us but we were more ruthless in front of the goal. A big team sometimes has to win games like this and that’s what we did in the first game.”

The removal of away goals means Liverpool’s 2-0 advantage isn’t quite as secure as it might have been in the past, but Inter will still likely need to open up their game and attack as they need to win by two goals to force extra time and three to win.

That, in turn, should mean chances for the Reds—and given the tactical state of the tie and that the support of Anfield, Fabinho is hoping that they will be able exploit that and score early to hopefully put the tie to bed.

“Tomorrow we will play at a full Anfield so the fans will be behind us,” Liverpool’s holding midfielder added. “We have to try to give everything, bring the highest levels of intensity and concentration, and not give confidence to them.

“We have to do what we do usually at Anfield, play our best football and try to end this game as quickly as possible if we can.”