Injured Liverpool Stars Return to Training but Questionable to Face Inter Milan

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has three key injured players back in training but says that Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Inter Milan may be too soon to expect them to return to action.

Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, and Joël Matip have all taken part in training with their teammates as Reds prepare for Tuesday night’s game at Anfield, where they will have a 2-0 advantage following a first leg victory in Italy.

“All trained yesterday fully,” Klopp noted at his pre-match press conference on Monday the manager was asked about the returning trio. “I’m not sure yet what we make of that because we have to see how they [look today].”

In the cases of Thiago and Matip, who have missed a week or less of action due to their injuries, Klopp says it’s more likely that they could be involved on Tuesday—perhaps hinting at a spot on the bench for both players.

“Thiago was only a week out so probably will be fine but we have to wait,” he noted. “Joel was only three or four days I think so he is fine. With Bobby it was longer so we have to see if it makes sense to give him a few more days.

“We don’t train fully today, it’s a minus-one session and tactical stuff so not high intensity and Bobby might need something more and we will see about that but now they are all in training.”