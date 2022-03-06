Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Delighted by All of Liverpool’s ‘Clean Sheets’

Liverpool won a hard-fought victory against West Ham United on Saturday. And Trent Alexander-Arnold had a big role to play. His goal line clearance of a ball by Pablo Fornals, kept the scoresheet 1-0 by a whisker.

He initially believed that the ball was offside. “I saw it back at half-time and I was wrong, but you play to the whistle these days, that’s the main message we’ve been told”, he said.

“So I’ve done that and been able to clear off the line and keep the clean sheet.”

Overall, he is glad that Liverpool got the job done, while conceding no goals.

“We tried to get forward when we had the chance and I think we created some chances”, he said.

“But always our aim, first and foremost, is to keep a clean sheet, make sure we win the game. I think we’ve done that very well.”

Liverpool is second in the Premier League so far on clean sheets - Manchester City is first at 16, while Liverpool is at 16. And Trent acknowledged the team’s efforts in getting there.

“We’ve been able to keep a lot of clean sheets over the last few weeks especially and we’re looking to keep that up and make sure we carry on doing that for the rest of the season”, he said.