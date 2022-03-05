Rush: “Quadruple Is A Possibility, But We Can’t Expect It”

Liverpool won their first trophy of the season this past Sunday when they triumphed over Chelsea in the League Cup final. It was the first of four trophies Liverpool could potentially win, and it was clear from the social media accounts of several players that the squad has their eye on doing something incredible – winning every single one.

There’s a long way to go, and the Reds would need to be virtually perfect to pull it off. It won’t be easy, and according to the legendary Ian Rush, it will take a little bit of luck.

“There’s a lot of talk about the quadruple but if anyone is ever going to do it, they’re going to need a bit of luck along the way,” Rush wrote for Gambling.com. “Liverpool got a bit of luck against Chelsea and you could say they rode their luck a little in the closing stages against Norwich in the FA Cup with what was by and large a second-string side.”

They’d be the best Liverpool team of all time if they can win the quad, according to Rush. And, considering he was a member of a few all-time great Liverpool sides, that’s a pretty meaningful statement.

“I wouldn’t bet against Liverpool in any tie in any competition at the moment, with the way that they’re playing,” said Rush. “The quadruple is a possibility for Liverpool, but we can’t expect it. If they manage to do it, they’d have to go down as the greatest Liverpool team there’s ever been, and that’s really saying something.”

Rush himself came very close to winning the quad in 1984, but came up just short. So, he knows just how difficult it is to sustain the near-perfect level of play required to win every single competition you play in.

“We won a treble in 1984 – the League, European Cup, and League Cup – but we got beat in the FA Cup by Brighton. It’s so difficult to do a clean sweep, but if this side manages to do it, I’ll have to take my hat off to them and commend them as the best in the club’s history, and I don’t say that lightly.”