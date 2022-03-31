Thiago: “Every Game is a Final”

The next month features some crucial games for Liverpool, and Thiago Alcantara is geared up for the remaining three trophies that Liverpool stands to win.

“Well, it’s not the most exciting month of my career [but] for sure it is exciting because you are competing against the best, in the best competitions as well, but also because it reminds you that we are in finals”, he said.

“It looks like a World Cup, a European Cup, where every game is a final. With that we are in a one-mission mood and we are there.”

The international break has provided some much needed respite, but Thiago is eager to return to the pitch with his teammates. “We are missing to play football, to compete as well and to be involved with all the guys here”, he said.

Watford provides the next test for Liverpool in the Premier League, where Liverpool are one point off league leaders Manchester City. And the Reds are ready for the challenges ahead, emphasized Thiago.

“We always be like that and we will be like that, so we have just in our head now Watford and that’s it.”

And the squad is going for the big prize, he adds - the Premier League.

“A Premier League game: intense, it will be always a fight but in the end we play at home and we have the crowd with us, we have the players focused on their duty as well and we also have a big challenge that is ready for the Premier League title.”