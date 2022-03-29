Trent Alexander-Arnold Targets Return Against Manchester City

Following Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal on March 16th, it was reported that Liverpool star fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold had picked up a mild hamstring strain that would keep him out for the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest—and likely for a few weeks more.

The hope was always that he would be fit again after the international break, but that was always more hope than reasonable expectation, and according to the latest rumblings out of the club the 23-year-old is targeting a return against Manchester City on April 10th.

That date would see him back for a potential title deciding clash against City, who currently stand a single point ahead of the Reds. It would come after a league game against Watford this weekend and the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.

That’s the good news. The bad news is it’s said April 10th remains an at least somewhat optimistic date, one Alexander-Arnold could hit based on the injury and his recovery but that represents something of a best case scenario. Let’s hope we get best case, then.