Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Best Fullback in the World, Says Adebayo Akinfenwa

Wycombe Wanderers striker and Liverpool fan Adebayo Akinfenwa believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics do not have much substance to back their criticism. Speaking to Sky Sports, he declared that Trent is the “best fullback in the world”.

“I don’t care, man, yes, slightly (biased) because I am a Liverpool fan”, he added.

Trent currently leads the Premier League for assists, with 11 so far, and two goals as well. But while his attacking threat is often in focus, his defensive skills are criticized, albeit somewhat unfairly. So much so, that Jurgen Klopp spoke up for his defending recently, a fact that Akinfenwa recalled as well.

“You know what the worst thing is, as I see him more and more. I know people want to talk about his defending. I saw Klopp come out and say ‘he can defend’. And he can”, he said.

Klopp’s precise words were: “If anyone says anything about Trent can’t defend, they should come to me, I will knock them down. Honestly, I cannot hear it anymore. I don’t know what the boy has to do.”

“But it’s because he is so good at going forward. So good, you are thinking ‘if he can defend like that’. If he could defend, as good as he is going forward, then he would be the best player in history”, said Akinfenwa.