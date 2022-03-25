Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson Nominated for Premier League Awards

The month of March has seen the Reds pick up all wins across all competitions. This includes three Premier League games in which they scored five goals with clean sheets. They are now trailing Manchester City by one point, and a higher goal difference of five.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp is in the running to win the Premier League Manager of the Month award for the month of March. Also nominated are Mikel Arteta, Antonio Conte, Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Tuchel. Klopp has masterminded a squad that finally has enviable depth and shows consistency. And their mentality to maintain laser sharp focus on the next challenge ahead and nothing more, has shone through as they have made up ground between them and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the top spot.

Andy Robertson, who has been in stellar form recently, is nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award. He is competing with Matty Cash, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, Kai Havertz and Trevoh Chalobah for the award. Robertson picked up an assist for Roberto Firmino against Arsenal. Earlier this month, he referred to Liverpool as the “chasing pack”, who are going game by game pushing Manchester City, and hoping that they drop points.