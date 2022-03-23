Harvey Elliott Sees Klopp As a Father Figure

Harvey Elliott spoke about manager Jürgen Klopp in a video for the Umm YouTube channel on Tuesday. Elliott, who has earned Klopp’s trust since joining the first team, unsurprisingly had many kind words for his boss.

Host Specs Gonzalez hosted Elliott in a segment called “Assumptions” where Elliott answered questions about his break into the first team and his recovery from injury.

He fervently denies that Klopp’s bear hugs hurt, confirming what we all knew, which is that they are delightful. When asked by Gonzalez if Klopp is like a father figure to him, Elliott confirmed that as well.

“The warmth that he brings – it’s a joke. He is [a father figure]. You see it a lot, how he is with players, his players and how he interacts with the fans,” Elliott said. “He’s the best possible man for the job, I can say, and the best possible person to be learning off.”

In addition to questions about Klopp, Elliott also praised Mohamed Salah, calling him the best in the world, and claiming that playing on the right with him and Trent Alexander-Arnold is a gift for any young player.

It’s just nice seeing Elliott smiling and happy after being out with injury for so long. He’s already getting minutes on the pitch. With so many massive games up ahead in Liverpool’s future, he’s likely to see even more playing time. If he continues to perform as well as he has been, and at only 18-years-old, he’s got a bright future ahead of him.