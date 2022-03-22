Two Reds Feature on GOAL’s 2022 NXGN List

For the seventh consecutive year, GOAL has passed judgment on who the publication considered the most talented destined for superstardom football talents on the planet, and for the first time since the NXGN list came into existence, Liverpool have a player in the top five, with the young diamond Harvey Elliott taking fifth place.

It’s a position Elliott’s talent has earned, and it speaks well of how he’s perceived that his five-month absence following a dislocated ankle back in October has not seen him drop furter down the list.

17-year old Kaide Gordon has also drawn attention since making his debut — and scoring his first goal — for the Liverpool first team this season, and the wide attackers sits in 40th place on the list. To the shock and horror of all readers, Tyler Morton is nowhere to be found.

5️⃣ Harvey Elliott

4️⃣0️⃣ Kaide Gordon



Liverpool are represented strongly on this year's #NXGN list #LFC pic.twitter.com/n3o7tXeMXm — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 22, 2022

The official NXGN winner of 2022 was, to no one’s surprise, rumoured Liverpool target and fan dream signing, Jude Bellingham, as Borussia Dortmund’s superstar midfielder beat out competition from fellow Bundesliga starlets Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, as well as Barcelona’s Gavi.

Naturally, with player development being what it is, there is no guarantee that a spot on the NXGN list will translate into certain fulfillment of one’s talent — while Joe Gomez has in no way put his 10th place from 2017 to shame, Ben Woodburn’s seventh place finish in 2018 has failed to pan out entirely — but according to those privileged enough to watch Kaide Gordon with the first team every week, he is an extremely gifted footballer, and anybody with eyes in their head can understand that Harvey Elliott is tremendously special.

Hopefully, along with a trophy-laden end to the season, we will get to watch the two starlets continue to make strides in their development, and complete their transformation into the vanguard of Liverpool’s next generation in due time.