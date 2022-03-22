Alisson Becker on Klopp Relationship and Life at Liverpool

Liverpool have had some world class goalkeepers over the years. There’s a chance, though, that current number one Alisson Becker just might be the best stopper in all the club’s long and storied 130-year history.

In Jürgen Klopp, they also have one of their best ever managers. It’s a fortunate time, then, to be a fan. And a pretty good time to be a player, too, with Alisson thinking back this week on his time at the club and relationship with Klopp.

“He’s like a father to me,” the 29-year-old from Novo Hamburgo reflected. “When I spoke with him for the first time on a video call, he just answered and started to smile, I started to smile, and we could already see that we would have a connection.

“I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him. I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us.”

The pressure and the camaraderie appears to be paying off this season with Liverpool having won the League Cup and still in the thick of the fight to hoist the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League trophies this year.

It’s a testament to all the people on the pitch, in the support staff, and behind the scenes who have helped make this Liverpool side into one of the best in the world—and on that list few would get higher billing than the coach and goalkeeper.

“He’s always happy, but when you go onto the pitch it’s hard work, serious work, and he’s a top manager,” Alisson added. “All those things contribute to a good relationship. I really love to be here and working with him. I love my life here at Liverpool.”