Virgil van Dijk on Challenging April: “You Should Enjoy These Nights”

To say that Liverpool’s April fixture list looks daunting would be putting things rather mildly, but with a League Cup in the bag and as many as three more trophies still in play for the Reds, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

After returning from the international break against Watford, a Champions League quarter-final sandwiches a potential league decider against Man City—then comes an FA Cup semi against City and league games against Man United and Everton.

“That’s something that we all want first and foremost,” was Virgil van Dijk’s response when asked about the daunting run. “You have to look after yourself, make sure you recover well, prepare well, [and] enjoy it.

“It’s something you should enjoy, these nights where you have to fight for everything. So that’s what we have to do in April as well. An international break now, a change of scenery, and hopefully everyone comes back fit and healthy.”

Beat Watford and Liverpool go into their league game against City a week later knowing a victory puts them top of the table with seven games to play. Beat Benfica and a Champions League semi-final, likely against Bayern Munich, awaits.

Beat City in the FA Cup, and there will be a final to look forward to against Chelsea or Crystal Palace. The fixture list looks daunting, but then the rewards should the results fall right could write this team into legend.