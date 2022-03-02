Klopp Talk: Liverpool “Greedy for More”

Liverpool fans are expecting a heavily rotated side against Norwich in the FA Cup. They might even get a fully rotated on after Jürgen Klopp’s players put in 120 minutes of running against Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Whoever ends up starting for the Reds, though, the Liverpool manager is targeting a win and he’ll be looking for a performance that proves his side are hungry to add to their silverware haul this season after winning the League Cup

“I don’t know what team we will select, but I know we approach the game with the only motivation being to win and get through,” Klopp said in his pre-match notes. “Norwich will have the same objective. So it’s a proper game.

“Under the lights at Anfield. I’m sure there will still be a feel-good factor for the supporters because of Sunday. That’s cool, [but] for us we cannot allow any ‘follow over’ other than a feeling of positivity and greed for more.”

Klopp isn’t the only one who’s spoken of wanting more following Sunday night’s penalty shootout victory at Wembley, with a number of players reacting to the win by saying that with one trophy down there are now three more they want.

Facing a Norwich that appears already relegated with little to realistically play for in the league gives them a chance to back up that bold talk, but they’ll need to be fully engaged in the task at hand and to avoid the risk of an upset.

“I want us, as a team, to be completely in tonight and nothing else,” he added. “The trophy we have won won’t matter come kick-off. The trophies we could still win are irrelevant. The only thing that can be achieved tonight is progression, so let’s do it.

“Let’s have a right go, tonight, in this game. Let’s make the performance and the atmosphere special. Really special. We can if we are minded to.”