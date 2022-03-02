Triumphant Liverpool “Don’t Want to Stop,” Turn Attention to Norwich City

On Sunday, Liverpool won the League Cup, defeating Chelsea in the wildest nil-nil you’re likely to ever see, a game capped off by a set of penalties that saw the Reds put eleven straight past Kepa Arrizabalaga to edge London’s Blues by an 11-10 margin in the shootout.

In a perfect world for Liverpool and their fans, though, Sunday’s triumph and trophy lift at Wembley will only be a beginning with three more months to play in the 2021-22 season and three more trophies still up for grabs for captain Jordan Henderson and his teammates.

“We don’t want to stop there,” said Henderson as he and his teammates turn their attention back towards the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League. “We have another game in another competition tonight and having won one trophy we have to keep kicking on.

“Experience tells me it is going to be tough as we are up against another Premier League team and we’re coming off a massive high, so we have to be careful on both fronts. Norwich gave us a really difficult game a couple of weeks ago so we know what we’re up against.”

On paper, even a wholly changed Liverpool side—something highly likely after having played 120 minutes against Chelsea just three days ago—should be favourites over the last-place side in the Premier League, but Norwich and their fans will be hoping this is their turn.

This will be the fourth time the Reds face off against them this season, and the cumulative scoreline across their past three matches sees the Reds out in front by a 9-1 margin. If a heavily rotated Liverpool aren’t fully ready, this could be a moment for Canary revenge.

“We have to be prepared,” Henderson added. “It is up to ourselves to keep on setting our own standards and there is no reason whatsoever for them to drop now.”