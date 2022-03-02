Klopp: No Plans to Send Kelleher On Loan

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool FC’s FA Cup 5th round tie against Norwich City, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked about League cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher’s long-term future at the club. At 23 years old, and with a chance to nail down his spot as Ireland’s number one goalkeeper, there are still concerns over whether Kelleher will seek out regular football. That’s natural given that there is a world-class keeper in Alisson Becker, who at 29 years old, has plenty of years left in his spot. According to Klopp, if Kelleher moves on, it won’t be because of him or the club:

“There’s absolutely no intention to sell him or something like that or give him a loan. Not at all,.” “We need a strong number two. Winning a trophy, will that help? You’ll have to ask Caoimh that. “But he has here a long-term contract and we have a long-term plan with him, but of course we want to help the boy as well become the best version of himself. “Maybe there is a year he will have to go on loan, I’m not sure it will be next year or maybe a year later. “But you need the quality we have here and we get weaker if he wants to go somewhere.”

Kelleher has been one of the more assured backup goalkeepers we’ve seen in recent years. It’s fairly unlikely he would spend the prime of his career as a backup, but Liverpool will be happy to have him for as long as they can. And should he choose to leave, we wish him well. Big Kweev has already written his name into the history books of Liverpool FC forever.