Alisson Becker Set to Return For FA Cup Match

Jürgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker will return between the sticks for Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth round match against Norwich City. Some wondered if Caoimhin Kelleher would keep the spot since he seems to be Klopp’s preference in the domestic cup competitions.

However, after Kelleher’s heroics on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea, Klopp decided that the Irish keeper needed a break.

“He had 120 minutes,” he explained. “You asked me last week if he would play before, that he gets some rhythm and I said, ‘No, he’s used to the situation that he just comes on and has to play.’ He’s not used to 120 minutes and being the hero. There’s no need to stress the situation now. No, he will not start tomorrow.”

With that fresh new trophy feeling still pumping through all of our blood, in some ways, it will feel like Alisson is the reserve keeper this time around.

The Reds face Norwich on Wednesday in the FA Cup, followed by West Ham in the league on Saturday. That means if all goes well, Liverpool could potentially win three games in three different competitions and one trophy over the span of a week.