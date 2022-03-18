Trent Alexander-Arnold Facing “Weeks” Out With A Hamstring Injury

If there was one player that Liverpool could not afford to lose for a period of time, it would be Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back is indispensable to the Reds with his unique skill set, and is a creative hub for Liverpool’s attack. According to Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool will have to prepare themselves to deal with a spell without Trent, who will also miss out on his call up for the England national team.

“Trent is out with a hamstring, he will not be part of England as well,” said the Liverpool manager.

“We will see how long it will take but, of course, to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it.”

While Liverpool have the deepest squad of Klopp’s tenure, and potentially ever, right back is the one position where there is not adequate depth. With Neco Williams on loan to Fulham, the options are 37 year old midfielder James Milner, out-of-form center back Joe Gomez, or 18 year old Conor Bradley.

“We have Joe,” said Klopp of his potential options to replace Trent for his spell on the sidelines.

“Theoretically we can change the system as well. So we have a couple of options, but he is very influential. If you look in the past when Milly had to step in he did incredibly well. He just has to be available and then that is fine. I don’t know if he will for Sunday. Maybe we have a very young solution as well. The way he plays, I don’t know any player who plays like Trent in the world so it will be difficult to find a one-versus-one replacement.”

Probably the best news for Liverpool in this situation is that they face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup before entering an international break. That will give Trent two weeks to hopefully recover before Liverpool return to Premier League and Champions League play. should he need additional time, he could miss a match with struggling Watford and potentially the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal match up with Benfica. This big worry would be missing out on the match away to Manchester City on April 10 should the hamstring issue linger.