Jürgen Klopp Focused on Next Match, “Not a Big Fan of Momentum”

Liverpool have won nine league games in a row to drag themselves within one point of Manchester City. They’ve won the League Cup, are in the FA Cup quarter finals, and the Champions League quarter finals.

More than any other, they appear the English side with momentum. But manager Jürgen Klopp says he’s not especially interested it talking about momentum, as he’d rather focus on what comes next.

“Because we won you can say it gives us momentum but momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet,” Klopp said following the match. “Somebody just walks past you and steps on you and you’re done.

“I’m not a big fan of momentum it’s just about getting through the game really you have to find a way to get through and then we see where we end up. So I would prefer right now being 20 points in front.”

It would be hard to turn down a 20-point league lead if that was an option, but given where Liverpool were relative to City at the start of 2022 it’s hard to be disappointed with today’s gap of just a single, solitary point.

As quickly as that gap has narrowed, though, form and the appearance of momentum won’t matter much if Liverpool don’t stay sharp and win their next league game against Watford—with a chance to play City up after.

Before Watford on April 2nd the Reds have their FA Cup quarter final against Nottingham Forrest and then an international break, after which the final stretch of what could be a very special season kicks off.