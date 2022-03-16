Taylor Hinds, Virgil van Dijk Voted Standard Chartered’s Players of the Month for February

The defenders got all the glory for Liverpool this month when it came to voting for Standard Chartered Player of the Month. Taylor Hinds reclaimed her title after winning the award for both November and December. She’s picked up her first trophy of 2022 after starting in all three games for February.

Hinds scored a goal in the Reds’ win against Coventry City. Though they made a terrible showing when they lost to WSL leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round, their two clean sheets in the league have helped boost their lead in the league.

Virgil van Dijk started all seven of Liverpool’s matches in February, helping them to five clean sheets and seven victories in that time. He scored a header against Leeds United in injury time, giving the Reds their sixth goal of that match.

Liverpool capped off the month by beating Chelsea on penalties to win their (hopefully) first trophy of the season with the League Cup. Van Dijk himself scored Liverpool’s third successful penalty in that epic shootout.

“No, it wasn’t a bad month at all!” van Dijk said in an interview with the official site. “It’s something to build on, of course, and I am just happy that we are finding a good rhythm. Winning games is obviously the most important thing and enjoying ourselves out there, even with the tough moments we have in games too.”

Van Dijk has spent this season reminding us how much we missed him last season, and proving that his knee injury is well and truly behind him. With Liverpool still competitive on three fronts, they’ll need more strong performances from the Dutch captain to ensure a big end to the season.