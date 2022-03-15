Mikel Arteta Preparing to Face “The Most In-Form Team in the Country”

Having won the League Cup, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and having won eight games and dropped just two points in the league in 2022, it’s probably fair to say that Liverpool are England’s in-form side at the moment.

However, their upcoming opponents Arsenal aren’t far behind. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are in fine form themselves, having won their last five league matches and with their only defeat in 2022 so far a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on January 1st.

On paper, it all seems to add up to what should be a true heavyweight clash when they meet on Wedensday evening under the lights at the Emirates, but Arteta still sees his side as the ones clearly chasing Jürgen Klopp’s established title contenders.

“We played against City not long ago,” Arteta noted. “Every week is a test in the Premier League and the challenges that you face are completely different, but tomorrow is a team that dominates every aspect of the game so you have to be at your best.

“You need that type of performance and then you need a result. The reason why we didn’t get that result against City was because we didn’t dominate every single aspect of the game. The moment that you open the door you will be punished.

“Tomorrow we are going to have to play at least at that level or even better and we will have to control every single scenario. Being able to beat the most in-form team in the country would be really, really big so for us that’s the aim tomorrow.”

Whatever happens for the two sides on Wednesday, Arteta also thinks what has been done at Liverpool since Klopp arrived represents the ideal for a club like Arsenal to strive towards if it wants to be competitive in the modern football landscape.

“Credit to Jurgen, the coaching staff, and the club for what they have created,” he added. “They haven’t just created a team that can compete and be successful, they have created a huge cultural understanding of who Liverpool is today.

“The stadium and the atmosphere they can create, the support, how they communicate. It’s a lot of things, not just the players that they have recruited and the plan that they had to reach that level. It’s a whole plan that I really value I think.”