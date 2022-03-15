Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate Expected Fit to Face Arsenal

In the midst of a title race, every game can come to feel like a cup final, and Wednesday’s match against Arsenal at the Emirates certainly feels that way for Liverpool as the Reds look to narrow the gap on Manchester City to a single point.

One question mark for Jürgen Klopp’s men heading into the game was the fitness of Mohamed Salah, who left the pitch on Saturday with a sore foot, but the manager says that he and Saturday absentee Ibrahima Konate are both likely to be ready.

“Mo is a tough cookie,” Klopp said. “We were quite lucky. It was swollen but today less so and I got a message saying he’s ready to train so we’ll see how it looks. Konate is back. Milner and Tsimikas at this moment are out. I think that is it.”

Klopp noted that James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are missing due to illness rather than injury, and as such the duo will not be expected to be out for an extended time but it’s unlikely either will be involved against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s opponents, meanwhile, are in a good run of form and increasingly appear top four favourites—the position they currently occupy, and that while having played three fewer games than trailers Man United and West Ham.

It’s not a position Arsenal, their fans, or opponents will be used to seeing in recent seasons, but it appears that after a few years spent on the fringes of the Gunners might legitimately be on the verge of reestablishing themselves as a top four side.

“Arsenal are a massive club,” Klopp noted. “European qualification the last few years was not how they liked it so top four would be a step in the right direction. Arsenal fans since I’ve been here have not always enjoyed it but they are now.”