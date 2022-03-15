Looking At Liverpool’s Remaining League Fixtures

What started out as a pipe dream has become much more real as Liverpool has slowly chipped away at Manchester City’s seemingly insurmountable league lead to put in a strong title challenge.

Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace on Monday evening means that the Reds are now within four points of the leaders, with a higher goal difference.

The problem, as always, is time. The Reds only have nine more league games left this season. And while that still gives them an advantage over City who only have eight to go, it’s still Liverpool who have to play catch up.

This is in addition to the two other competitions that Liverpool will be competing in during these last two months of the season. So let’s look at Liverpool’s remaining league fixtures to see how things look for the Reds.

Wed. Mar 16 - Arsenal (a)

Sat. Apr 2 - Watford (h)

Sun. Apr 10 - Manchester City (a)

Sat. Apr 16 - Aston Villa (a)

Sat. Apr 23 - Everton (h)

Sat. Apr 30 - Newcastle United (a)

Sat. May 7 - Tottenham (h)

Sun. May 15 - Southampton (a)

Sun. May 22 - Wolves (h)

That’s five away games to four at Anfield. Included in those away games are trips to the Emirates and Etihad. If Liverpool win their game in hand against Arsenal on Wednesday, that will put them within a point of City. Two weeks later, they’ll play the early kick-off against Watford, which will give them the opportunity to pull two points ahead, if briefly, should all go well.

No matter what, Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad is shaping up to be the biggest game of the season. The Champions League quarter final matches will sandwich the Manchester City game. It’s also possible that the two teams might be playing each other in that quarter final tie. We won’t know until the draw this Friday, after all the teams are confirmed.

Furthermore, if Liverpool get past Nottingham Forest on March 20th, then the Aston Villa match will be postponed so that they can head back to Wembley for the FA Cup semi final.

There’s another Merseyside Derby and a home match against Spurs in there somewhere.

Manchester City also remain in the FA Cup. Their opponents in the quarter final are Southampton. Hilariously, that means that if both Liverpool and City make it through, there exists the possibility of them facing each other at again.

All in all, if god hates me, that could mean going up against City for four huge, consequential games across three different competitions in the span of two weeks. Should that happen, please know that it’s because my grandmother was right about the consequences of me not going to church.

As for their remaining league fixtures, aside from their match against Liverpool, the only other team in the top six that they have to face is West Ham.

The last time the Reds had a final season push this intense was in 2018-19 when they ended up losing the league but taking home their sixth European Cup. Even then, though, they bombed out of both the FA Cup and League Cup early. This season, they’ve got the League Cup tucked safely in their trophy case, and keep pushing forward in the FA Cup as well.

It’s shaping up to be a ridiculous last few weeks of the season. Get some rest now, you’re going to need it.