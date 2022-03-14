Mohamed Salah’s 20th Goal Is Liverpool’s 2,000th Goal In The Premier League

Liverpool, under manager Jürgen Klopp, have become know for their high-octane attack led by the likes of Mohamed Salah. As the manager, Klopp has seen club records fall and massive milestones reached. Against Brighton and Hove Albion, more major marks were met.

When Mohamed Salah powered home his spot kick in the 61st minute, he didn’t just give Liverpool the 2-0 lead, he also scored his 20th goal in league play this season. It is the fourth time in his five seasons with the Reds that he has eclipsed the 20 goal mark.

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽



20 @PremierLeague goals for the 4th time in his 5 seasons with the Reds.



@MoSalah pic.twitter.com/4m9n7Ta2jy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022

Salah’s goal also helped the club reach a major milestone. His spot kick conversion was the 2,000th Premier League goal in club history.

That is now 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @PremierLeague goals for the Reds! pic.twitter.com/FEB2RNyB1p — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022

The Reds are only the second team to hit this mark, with rival Manchester United leading the way with 2,173 goals. Arsenal will likely reach the mark as well in the coming weeks, right now sitting in 1,999 goals after their 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

This current iteration of the Reds has been a big part of reaching the milestone. Mohamed Salah (115) and Sadio Mané (86) have accounted for 10% of the Premier League goals in club history by themselves. Salah sits only behind Robbie Fowler (128), Steven Gerrard (120), and Michael Owen (118) for most goals in the league in club history.