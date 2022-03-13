Neco Williams Speaks About Receiving Social Media Abuse

20-year old Welsh right-back Neco Williams, who is currently on loan at Fulham, spoke up about being affected by social media abuse from fans on Twitter last season. His comments were recorded for a partnership with Childline, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Williams was at the receiving end of harsh fan reactions to his performances in the 2020-21 season, when he would often stand in for Trent Alexander-Arnold. And while Trent’s shoes are big ones to fill, that didn’t make the comments any easier to listen to.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a very tough time. Everything was just horrible on there, and that was the first time I’ve ever experienced that”, said Williams.

“I didn’t want to be around anyone. I just went straight to my house in Liverpool and stayed there on my own.

“I just felt angry, embarrassed. I didn’t know what to do.”

Williams urges other young people to not fight such battles on their own.

“Looking back on it now, I just wish I would’ve spoken to more people”, he said.

“I would 100% tell younger people to connect with real people and tell them what’s going on, how you’re feeling and just get it all off your chest.”