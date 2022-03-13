Andy Robertson: “We Are the Chasing Pack”

Liverpool are still in the running to win three tournaments this season, but left-back Andy Robertson believes that the squad does not have too much time to stop and think about the possibilities that lie ahead.

“There are games coming thick and fast, we are playing in every competition going, we are just trying to take every game as they come”, he said.

“It’s important that physically we stay prepared, but also mentally as well. I think we are really good at that.”

And his belief in the squad’s mentality, leads him to be confident that they will make things difficult for Manchester City as the Premiere League title race warms up.

“It’s going to be an exciting run-in hopefully, we need to keep winning games, we are the chasing pack and we need to keep ticking off the games and hope obviously Manchester City drop points”, he said.

Maintaining laser-sharp focus and thinking only of the next game and nothing more is imperative for the team, according to Robertson, since things could go wrong between now and May.

“All we can do is control the games that we can win and if we do that let’s see where it ends up in May”, he added.

“It’s probably not got to the exciting point just yet. We’ve still got a lot of games to go and we just need to keep ticking them off one by one.”