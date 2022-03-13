Henderson and Robertson Gush About Luis Díaz

Jürgen Klopp’s never been shy about admitting he prefers to work new signings into his team slowly when possible. Giving them time to adapt to a new team, league, country, language, style of play, etc., before relying on them to be heavily involved in matches has typically been his strategy (when possible), especially for players signed mid-season.

Many of us expected this to be the case with Luis Díaz when he joined Liverpool from FC Porto in January. Instead, the Colombian forward started to play and make an impact almost immediately. He has been fantastic every time he’s stepped onto the pitch, and his teammates have been singing his praises after every single match.

After another excellent display against Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday, Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson were the latest to join the Díaz lovefest.

“He’s done well for weeks now. He’s come in and done fantastically well,” Henderson told BT Sport when asked about Díaz after the 2-0 victory over Brighton.

“With the ball, the quality he possesses, without the ball, the work rate as well. It was another big performance from him.”

Robertson also gushed about Díaz on BT Sport.

“He’s been incredible since he’s come in, he’s been special and he’s hit the ground running,” said the Scottish left-back.

“I think today he was unplayable at times, driving at defenses, you can see people are scared of him and he’s got an end product. It’s never easy coming in January and sometimes you need to find your feet, but he’s done it really quickly, and long may that continue.”

Earning Robertson’s praises is especially meaningful as he and Díaz are typically working in tandem on the left side. The partnership between the full-back and winger is critically important to the way Liverpool play, so developing the chemistry to maximize the threat of that partnership is vital.

“I think he’s learning, slowly but surely,” Robertson said when asked about his growing partnership with the winger.

“He knows where I want him and where I’m going to put the ball to him and he knows where I’m going to run as well. I think we’ve got a good relationship already, we’re linking up really well, and hopefully, it will only get better and stronger.”