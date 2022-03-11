Joël Matip Named Premier League Player of the Month

Joël Matip, Liverpool’s lanky, fun-loving, German goofball has long been loved by the Anfield faithful for his penchant for making audacious runs and galavanting dribbles into the attacking third. Every time he does it, Twitter is flooded with “he’s going to score on one of those runs one day, I just know it!”

Well, February saw Matip finally cap off one of his famous final third adventures with a superb goal off of a give-and-go with Mohamed Salah in a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United. The goal was an exclamation point on what was an outstanding month for the German defender, and today he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for February.

Making an impact at both ends of the pitch



Joel Matip is the @easportsfifa Player of the Month for February #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/zkTr2qbTu4 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2022

It’s a well-earned honor for the man who is so often overshadowed as a result of playing alongside Virgil van Dijk. In addition to the goal, Matip also helped the Reds keep three clean sheets and surrender just a single goal while playing every minute of Liverpool’s four PL wins in February.

While defending is obviously his forte, Matip was also an important factor at the other end of the pitch in February. He kicked off the month by assisting Diogo Jota’s clinching goal to help Liverpool earn a 2-0 victory over Leicester. He then, of course, went on to close it out by scoring his highlight-reel goal against Leeds as Liverpool earned 12 out of 12 possible points.

Matip has enjoyed a run of excellent form this year, which has been very fun to watch after spending so much of his Liverpool career on the sidelines due to injury. The pure joy expressed by his teammates, especially van Dijk, after he scored against Leeds was almost as enjoyable as the goal itself.

Congratulations Joël, and hopefully you can add a few more of these beauties to your account.