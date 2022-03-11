Sadio Mane is An “Exceptional Player”, Says Senegal Teammate

21 year-old Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng, currently plays for Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille (OM). He also played alongside Sadio Mane in the African Cup of Nations tournament, where they led Senegal to victory against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the final.

Young Dieng is a big fane of Mane, and claims that Mane displays much to look up to in training, as reported by Le10 Sport.

“He’s an exceptional player. Sadio is someone who works hard in training and you can see it in his games”, he said.

“He’s also someone who gives us a lot of tips. In training, on penalties, he calls me, gives me ideas. He wants us to go forward, to progress.”

As a youngster in Senegal, Mane received his first opportunity to play senior football with Ligue 1 side FC Metz, located in northeastern France. He then played short stints at Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton, before transferring to Liverpool, where he has cemented himself as a legend. But according to Dieng, he is also a fan of OM.

“He also loves OM a lot. He told me he watches all the OM games. As soon as we arrive in the national team, he’s happy, he speaks about Marseille”, said Dieng.

“I’d like for him to join us and play here one day.”