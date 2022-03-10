Key Early Role at Liverpool Has Been a “Bit of a Surprise” for Luis Diaz

Few new Liverpool signings have made the kind of instant impact Luis Diaz has, with the Colombian international arriving from FC Porto at the close of the January transfer window and already established as a key player.

To do that when joining one of the consensus top three squads in world football is a genuine achievement—and one that even Diaz himself perhaps wasn’t entirely expecting, even if it’s what he would have been hoping for.

“It has been a bit of a surprise,” Diaz said in an interview for the club’s official website. “This is how I wanted everything to work out. I wanted to settle as quickly as possible, to get to know the style of play and feel comfortable.

“In training and on the field, I think I’ve managed to develop a good understanding with my teammates—and I think that’s been down to both them and the coaching staff, who have helped me in this settling-in period.”

Injuries to Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota when he arrived helped to give Diaz a quick track path to playing time, but so convincingly did he seize the opportunity it’s now impossible to imagine him far from any starting eleven.

After stepping out of the starting lineup mid-week, the expectation now will be for him to start against Brighton on Saturday. Whether or not he does, Diaz says his top goal now is to help the Reds win more silverware this season.

“I’m here to try to help,” he added. “I’m here to try to support the team and I want to just keep doing my best. When you’re at a club like Liverpool, we’ve got to be going all out to win, not just every game but every trophy.

“That might mean we have to win every game to do that, but every trophy is different. As long as we approach each one of those challenges with positivity, a good mind, and being well prepared then we’ll do well.”