Jürgen Klopp Delivers Positive Thiago Alcântara Injury Update

Thiago Alcântara was meant to start against Chelsea on Sunday in the League Cup final. Instead, a hamstring injury during warm-ups sidelined the player, who could be seen distraught on the bench ahead of kickoff.

That led many Liverpool fans to fear the worst, but while no injury is a good injury, today manager Jürgen Klopp delivered a very positive update, saying he now expects Thiago to be out of action for no more than a week.

“It was a very emotional moment,” Klopp said of Thiago’s injury. “We were all surprised. I watched the whole warming up and didn’t see anything, then we came in and the physios tell me he feels something in the hamstring.

“Then we had to make the decision he could not start. I didn’t like that he didn’t feel good, but the desire to play I liked. He’s fine again but not fit. Like always, you don’t know exactly. Weekend not sure, maybe Milan, after definitely.”

After a mid-week FA Cup tie against Norwich, Liverpool face West Ham on Saturday before playing the second leg of their Champions League tie against Inter Milan on Tuesday and then Brighton on Saturday, March 12th.